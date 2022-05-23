Nuvoco Vistas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,344.57 crore, up 19.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,344.57 crore in March 2022 up 19.69% from Rs. 1,958.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.93 crore in March 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 400.74 crore in March 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 299.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)