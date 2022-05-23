 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nuvoco Vistas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,344.57 crore, up 19.69% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,344.57 crore in March 2022 up 19.69% from Rs. 1,958.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.93 crore in March 2022 down 20.91% from Rs. 400.74 crore in March 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 299.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,344.57 1,751.97 1,958.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,344.57 1,751.97 1,958.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 362.56 298.83 297.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 283.23 202.46 81.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.90 -128.73 48.54
Power & Fuel 453.91 -- 318.78
Employees Cost 109.03 118.42 106.36
Depreciation 179.32 162.02 155.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 769.67 1,094.30 733.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.95 4.67 216.70
Other Income 33.66 34.87 28.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.61 39.54 244.80
Interest 93.60 95.68 112.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.01 -56.14 131.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.01 -56.14 131.81
Tax 27.29 -19.95 98.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.72 -36.19 32.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.72 -36.19 32.94
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 315.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 -1.01 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.47 -1.01 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 -1.01 1.05
Diluted EPS 0.47 -1.01 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #cement #Earnings First-Cut #Nuvoco Vistas #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.