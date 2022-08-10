Nuvoco Vistas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,121.62 crore, up 30.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,121.62 crore in June 2022 up 30.71% from Rs. 1,623.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.70 crore in June 2022 down 77.27% from Rs. 69.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.78 crore in June 2022 down 24.52% from Rs. 361.38 crore in June 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 344.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months