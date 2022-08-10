 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuvoco Vistas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,121.62 crore, up 30.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,121.62 crore in June 2022 up 30.71% from Rs. 1,623.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.70 crore in June 2022 down 77.27% from Rs. 69.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.78 crore in June 2022 down 24.52% from Rs. 361.38 crore in June 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 344.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,121.62 2,344.57 1,623.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,121.62 2,344.57 1,623.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 378.34 362.56 250.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 271.65 283.23 100.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -127.19 82.90 -64.23
Power & Fuel -- 453.91 295.19
Employees Cost 120.42 109.03 113.33
Depreciation 169.26 179.32 146.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,239.84 769.67 589.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.30 103.95 192.54
Other Income 34.22 33.66 22.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.52 137.61 215.27
Interest 79.88 93.60 109.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.64 44.01 105.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.64 44.01 105.80
Tax 7.94 27.29 36.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.70 16.72 69.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.70 16.72 69.07
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 315.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.47 2.02
Diluted EPS 0.44 0.47 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.47 2.19
Diluted EPS 0.44 0.47 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
