Nuvoco Vistas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,623.17 crore, up 92.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,623.17 crore in June 2021 up 92.89% from Rs. 841.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.07 crore in June 2021 up 175.59% from Rs. 91.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 361.38 crore in June 2021 up 175.09% from Rs. 131.37 crore in June 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 553.40 on September 08, 2021 (NSE)