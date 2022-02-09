Nuvoco Vistas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,751.97 crore, down 41.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,751.97 crore in December 2021 down 41.43% from Rs. 2,991.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2021 down 144.74% from Rs. 80.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.56 crore in December 2021 down 69.84% from Rs. 668.37 crore in December 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 430.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)