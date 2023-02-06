Nuvoco Vistas Q3 net loss at Rs 75.29 crore, revenue rises 20.3%

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation narrows Q3 loss to Rs 75.3 crore, but revenue grows 20% to Rs 2,605 crore. The cement company has narrowed its loss to Rs 75.3 crore for December FY23 quarter, from loss of Rs 85.5 crore in same period last year. Higher input cost, power & fuel expenses, and freight & forwarding cost impacted bottomline. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,605 crore grew by 20.3% over a year-ago period with increase in sales volume by 6% and better prices. At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 18.2% YoY to Rs 268.3 crore but margin fell by 18 bps to 10.3% for the quarter.

Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd on Monday reported a narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to Rs 75.29 crore in the December quarter of FY2022-23.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 85.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Nuvoco Vistas Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose by 20.29 per cent to Rs 2,604.59 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 2,165.24 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

"Consolidated revenue from operations during Q3 FY23 improved by 20%YoY and 8% QoQ to Rs. 2,605 crores with an increase in sales volume by 6%YoY and 2%QoQ to 4.5 MMT and better prices," said the company in its earning statement.

Nuvoco Vistas' total expenses were at Rs 2,709.46 crore, up 17.24 per cent in the December quarter.

Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 344.05 apiece on the BSE, down 2.33 per cent from the previous close.