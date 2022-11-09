 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore in September 2022 up 18.86% from Rs. 2,019.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 130.38 crore in September 2022 down 405.94% from Rs. 25.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.96 crore in September 2022 down 42.55% from Rs. 337.62 crore in September 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.20% over the last 12 months.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,400.62 2,652.46 2,019.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,400.62 2,652.46 2,019.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 418.12 432.09 331.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.48 12.08 10.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.32 -132.66 -64.54
Power & Fuel -- -- 419.25
Employees Cost 147.59 153.81 147.11
Depreciation 239.51 232.82 230.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,601.07 1,826.23 845.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.47 128.09 99.86
Other Income 1.92 13.34 7.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.55 141.43 106.94
Interest 124.27 116.67 146.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -169.82 24.76 -39.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -169.82 24.76 -39.33
Tax -39.44 4.29 -13.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -130.38 20.47 -25.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -130.38 20.47 -25.77
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -130.38 20.47 -25.77
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 357.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.65 0.57 -0.75
Diluted EPS -3.65 0.57 -0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.65 0.57 -0.75
Diluted EPS -3.65 0.57 -0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:41 pm
