Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore in September 2022 up 18.86% from Rs. 2,019.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 130.38 crore in September 2022 down 405.94% from Rs. 25.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.96 crore in September 2022 down 42.55% from Rs. 337.62 crore in September 2021.
Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.20% over the last 12 months.
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,400.62
|2,652.46
|2,019.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,400.62
|2,652.46
|2,019.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|418.12
|432.09
|331.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.48
|12.08
|10.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.32
|-132.66
|-64.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|419.25
|Employees Cost
|147.59
|153.81
|147.11
|Depreciation
|239.51
|232.82
|230.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,601.07
|1,826.23
|845.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.47
|128.09
|99.86
|Other Income
|1.92
|13.34
|7.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.55
|141.43
|106.94
|Interest
|124.27
|116.67
|146.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-169.82
|24.76
|-39.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-169.82
|24.76
|-39.33
|Tax
|-39.44
|4.29
|-13.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-130.38
|20.47
|-25.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-130.38
|20.47
|-25.77
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-130.38
|20.47
|-25.77
|Equity Share Capital
|357.16
|357.16
|357.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|0.57
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|0.57
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|0.57
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|0.57
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited