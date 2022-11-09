Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore in September 2022 up 18.86% from Rs. 2,019.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 130.38 crore in September 2022 down 405.94% from Rs. 25.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.96 crore in September 2022 down 42.55% from Rs. 337.62 crore in September 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.20% over the last 12 months.