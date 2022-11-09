English
    Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore, up 18.86% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,400.62 crore in September 2022 up 18.86% from Rs. 2,019.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 130.38 crore in September 2022 down 405.94% from Rs. 25.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.96 crore in September 2022 down 42.55% from Rs. 337.62 crore in September 2021.

    Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.67% returns over the last 6 months and -26.20% over the last 12 months.

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,400.622,652.462,019.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,400.622,652.462,019.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials418.12432.09331.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.4812.0810.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.32-132.66-64.54
    Power & Fuel----419.25
    Employees Cost147.59153.81147.11
    Depreciation239.51232.82230.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,601.071,826.23845.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.47128.0999.86
    Other Income1.9213.347.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.55141.43106.94
    Interest124.27116.67146.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-169.8224.76-39.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-169.8224.76-39.33
    Tax-39.444.29-13.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-130.3820.47-25.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-130.3820.47-25.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-130.3820.47-25.77
    Equity Share Capital357.16357.16357.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.650.57-0.75
    Diluted EPS-3.650.57-0.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.650.57-0.75
    Diluted EPS-3.650.57-0.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:41 pm