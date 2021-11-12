Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,019.64 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,019.64 crore in September 2021 up 13.14% from Rs. 1,785.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.77 crore in September 2021 down 56.37% from Rs. 16.48 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.62 crore in September 2021 down 8.69% from Rs. 369.77 crore in September 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 521.10 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)