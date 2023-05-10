English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,928.50 crore, down 0.06% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,928.50 crore in March 2023 down 0.06% from Rs. 2,930.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.06 crore in March 2023 up 590.69% from Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.90 crore in March 2023 down 12.95% from Rs. 439.87 crore in March 2022.

    Nuvoco Vistas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2022.

    Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 338.40 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.88% over the last 12 months.

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,928.502,604.592,930.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,928.502,604.592,930.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials442.62468.76458.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.1710.6016.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks187.26-109.51121.87
    Power & Fuel611.81--607.64
    Employees Cost157.19146.92139.20
    Depreciation239.13239.67244.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,138.011,819.511,161.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.3128.64180.52
    Other Income2.464.1714.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.7732.81195.46
    Interest137.45133.51131.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.32-100.7063.99
    Exceptional Items-405.80----
    P/L Before Tax-399.48-100.7063.99
    Tax-600.54-25.4134.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities201.06-75.2929.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period201.06-75.2929.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates201.06-75.2929.11
    Equity Share Capital357.16357.16357.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.63-2.110.81
    Diluted EPS5.63-2.110.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.63-2.110.81
    Diluted EPS5.63-2.110.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #cement #Earnings First-Cut #Nuvoco Vistas #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 09:22 am