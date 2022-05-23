 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,930.18 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,930.18 crore in March 2022 up 11.35% from Rs. 2,631.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022 down 22.41% from Rs. 37.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.87 crore in March 2022 down 17.89% from Rs. 535.69 crore in March 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 299.00 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,930.18 2,165.24 2,631.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,930.18 2,165.24 2,631.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 458.46 382.68 384.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.46 9.69 31.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 121.87 -139.59 78.50
Power & Fuel 607.64 -- 440.81
Employees Cost 139.20 151.31 131.92
Depreciation 244.41 231.14 221.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,161.62 1,534.21 1,040.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.52 -4.20 302.95
Other Income 14.94 14.47 11.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.46 10.27 314.58
Interest 131.47 141.48 163.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.99 -131.21 151.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.99 -131.21 151.00
Tax 34.88 -45.67 113.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.11 -85.54 37.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.11 -85.54 37.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.11 -85.54 37.52
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 315.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 -2.40 1.10
Diluted EPS 0.81 -2.40 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 -2.40 1.19
Diluted EPS 0.81 -2.40 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
