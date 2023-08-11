English
    Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,805.50 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,805.50 crore in June 2023 up 5.77% from Rs. 2,652.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2023 down 29.36% from Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.02 crore in June 2023 up 7.42% from Rs. 374.25 crore in June 2022.

    Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

    Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 357.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.44% returns over the last 6 months and 5.73% over the last 12 months.

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,805.502,928.502,652.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,805.502,928.502,652.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials487.04442.62432.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.1811.1712.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.84187.26-132.66
    Power & Fuel622.34611.81--
    Employees Cost173.62157.19153.81
    Depreciation243.69239.13232.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,162.621,138.011,826.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.85141.31128.09
    Other Income9.482.4613.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.33143.77141.43
    Interest134.62137.45116.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.716.3224.76
    Exceptional Items---405.80--
    P/L Before Tax23.71-399.4824.76
    Tax9.25-600.544.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.46201.0620.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.46201.0620.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.46201.0620.47
    Equity Share Capital357.16357.16357.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.405.630.57
    Diluted EPS0.405.630.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.405.630.57
    Diluted EPS0.405.630.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

