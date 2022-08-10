 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,652.46 crore, up 20.4% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,652.46 crore in June 2022 up 20.4% from Rs. 2,202.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2022 down 82.09% from Rs. 114.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.25 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 519.88 crore in June 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 344.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,652.46 2,930.18 2,202.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,652.46 2,930.18 2,202.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 432.09 458.46 335.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.08 16.46 5.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -132.66 121.87 -91.73
Power & Fuel -- 607.64 429.49
Employees Cost 153.81 139.20 140.69
Depreciation 232.82 244.41 211.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,826.23 1,161.62 869.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.09 180.52 302.56
Other Income 13.34 14.94 5.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.43 195.46 308.15
Interest 116.67 131.47 150.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.76 63.99 157.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.76 63.99 157.45
Tax 4.29 34.88 43.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.47 29.11 114.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.47 29.11 114.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.47 29.11 114.28
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 315.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 0.81 3.35
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.81 3.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.57 0.81 3.63
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.81 3.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #cement #Earnings First-Cut #Nuvoco Vistas #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.