    Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,652.46 crore, up 20.4% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,652.46 crore in June 2022 up 20.4% from Rs. 2,202.97 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2022 down 82.09% from Rs. 114.28 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.25 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 519.88 crore in June 2021.

    Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2021.

    Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 344.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.08% returns over the last 6 months

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,652.462,930.182,202.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,652.462,930.182,202.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials432.09458.46335.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.0816.465.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-132.66121.87-91.73
    Power & Fuel--607.64429.49
    Employees Cost153.81139.20140.69
    Depreciation232.82244.41211.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,826.231,161.62869.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.09180.52302.56
    Other Income13.3414.945.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.43195.46308.15
    Interest116.67131.47150.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.7663.99157.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.7663.99157.45
    Tax4.2934.8843.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.4729.11114.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.4729.11114.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.4729.11114.28
    Equity Share Capital357.16357.16315.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.813.35
    Diluted EPS0.570.813.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.813.63
    Diluted EPS0.570.813.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #cement #Earnings First-Cut #Nuvoco Vistas #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.