Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,202.97 crore, up 161.78% Y-o-Y

September 09, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,202.97 crore in June 2021 up 161.78% from Rs. 841.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.28 crore in June 2021 up 225.06% from Rs. 91.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 519.88 crore in June 2021 up 295.74% from Rs. 131.37 crore in June 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 553.40 on September 08, 2021 (NSE)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,202.972,631.61
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations2,202.972,631.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials335.61384.61
Purchase of Traded Goods5.5831.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-91.7378.50
Power & Fuel429.49440.81
Employees Cost140.69131.92
Depreciation211.73221.11
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses869.041,040.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.56302.95
Other Income5.5911.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax308.15314.58
Interest150.70163.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.45151.00
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax157.45151.00
Tax43.17113.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities114.2837.52
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period114.2837.52
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates114.2837.52
Equity Share Capital315.09315.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.351.10
Diluted EPS3.351.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.631.19
Diluted EPS3.351.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Sep 9, 2021 08:44 am

