Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore, up 20.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore in December 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 2,165.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.29 crore in December 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 85.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 241.41 crore in December 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,604.59 2,400.62 2,165.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,604.59 2,400.62 2,165.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 468.76 418.12 382.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.60 10.48 9.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -109.51 31.32 -139.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.92 147.59 151.31
Depreciation 239.67 239.51 231.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,819.51 1,601.07 1,534.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.64 -47.47 -4.20
Other Income 4.17 1.92 14.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.81 -45.55 10.27
Interest 133.51 124.27 141.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -100.70 -169.82 -131.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -100.70 -169.82 -131.21
Tax -25.41 -39.44 -45.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -75.29 -130.38 -85.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -75.29 -130.38 -85.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -75.29 -130.38 -85.54
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 357.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -3.65 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.11 -3.65 -2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.11 -3.65 -2.40
Diluted EPS -2.11 -3.65 -2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited