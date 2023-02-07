Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore, up 20.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore in December 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 2,165.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.29 crore in December 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 85.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 241.41 crore in December 2021.