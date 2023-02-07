English
    Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore, up 20.29% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore in December 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 2,165.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.29 crore in December 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 85.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 241.41 crore in December 2021.

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,604.592,400.622,165.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,604.592,400.622,165.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials468.76418.12382.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.6010.489.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-109.5131.32-139.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost146.92147.59151.31
    Depreciation239.67239.51231.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,819.511,601.071,534.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.64-47.47-4.20
    Other Income4.171.9214.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.81-45.5510.27
    Interest133.51124.27141.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-100.70-169.82-131.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-100.70-169.82-131.21
    Tax-25.41-39.44-45.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-75.29-130.38-85.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-75.29-130.38-85.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-75.29-130.38-85.54
    Equity Share Capital357.16357.16357.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-3.65-2.40
    Diluted EPS-2.11-3.65-2.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-3.65-2.40
    Diluted EPS-2.11-3.65-2.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
