Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore, up 20.29% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,604.59 crore in December 2022 up 20.29% from Rs. 2,165.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.29 crore in December 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 85.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.48 crore in December 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 241.41 crore in December 2021.
Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 344.30 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,604.59
|2,400.62
|2,165.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,604.59
|2,400.62
|2,165.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|468.76
|418.12
|382.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.60
|10.48
|9.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-109.51
|31.32
|-139.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|146.92
|147.59
|151.31
|Depreciation
|239.67
|239.51
|231.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,819.51
|1,601.07
|1,534.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.64
|-47.47
|-4.20
|Other Income
|4.17
|1.92
|14.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.81
|-45.55
|10.27
|Interest
|133.51
|124.27
|141.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-100.70
|-169.82
|-131.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-100.70
|-169.82
|-131.21
|Tax
|-25.41
|-39.44
|-45.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-75.29
|-130.38
|-85.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.29
|-130.38
|-85.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-75.29
|-130.38
|-85.54
|Equity Share Capital
|357.16
|357.16
|357.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-3.65
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-3.65
|-2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-3.65
|-2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-3.65
|-2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
