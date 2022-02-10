Nuvoco Vistas Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,165.24 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,165.24 crore in December 2021 down 2.93% from Rs. 2,230.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.54 crore in December 2021 down 292.57% from Rs. 44.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.41 crore in December 2021 down 47.24% from Rs. 457.53 crore in December 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 428.60 on February 09, 2022 (NSE)