Nuvama universe reports 49% profit growth, revenue slows 6%

Brokerage firm Nuvama Research in its latest report said that the company's net profit under its coverage surged 49 percent on-year, while its revenue slowed down 6 percent in the June quarter.

The brokerage said the bottomline was riding on large swings in profit for oil marketing companies and strong growth in the BFSI space. The slowdown in the topline is particularly noticeable in sectors with global orientations like IT and chemicals, and it's also affecting lower-ticket consumption. However, higher-end consumption and capital expenditures appear to be performing better. The combination of elevated domestic real interest rates and a slowing global economy adds to the potential for a wider extension of the slowdown.

EBITDA for BSE500 (excluding commodities and BFSI) surged 22 percent on the back of improved margins due to lower input prices. As input prices stabilise, future margins will depend heavily on top\line growth, the brokerage report added.

"Falling input prices boosted India INC’s gross profits. Hence, despite a strong wage bill growth, their margins expanded. Going ahead, gross profits should moderate as demand slows amid stable input prices. In such a scenario, either wage bill or margins weaken. We reckon the former is more likely as seen many times in the past," the Nuvama report said.

The fiscal year 2023 marked a notably successful period in banking history, followed by rising net interest margins (NIMs), increasing credit growth, and reduced credit costs. However, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, NIMs saw a reduction, even though credit growth remains robust but steady, and credit costs remain favorable, it said.

"EPS growth remains largely unchanged at 15-16 percent (11 percent in FY23). This is essentially premised on top line and margins holding up. We see risks to the same and maintain that earnings downgrade risks are likely," Nuvama said.

Numava also elaborated that in the upcoming period, the confluence of weakened exports and rising domestic real rates might result in a more widespread pattern of earnings downgrades. The recent surge in the market has led to expensive valuations when compared to both peer companies and prevailing interest rates. This implies that concerns regarding growth might not be fully accounted for in the current market prices.

Nuvama recommends an 'overweight' stance on defensive sectors that have favorable margin tailwinds, including FMCG, pharma, cement, autos, IT, telecom, and internet. On the other hand, it suggests an 'underweight' (UW) approach towards cyclical sectors such as BFSI, industrials, and metals.