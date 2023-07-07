Nuvama predicts rising profits despite slowing top-line growth in June quarter

Despite the challenges in top-line growth, there is optimism that margin-sensitive sectors such as Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), the domestic automobile industry, cement, telecommunications, and the internet sector will continue to perform relatively well in the prevailing conditions, Nuvama report added.

Brokerage firm Nuvama Research anticipates a rise in net profit for its covered entities in the June quarter compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to lower input costs and the impressive performance of oil marketing companies. However, except for the banking, finance, and insurance sectors, overall revenue is expected to decelerate across various industries.

The brokerage house expects companies under its coverage to report 35 percent growth year on year in net profit for the June quarter. It expects a 4 percent increase in top-line growth during Q1FY24, representing a post-COVID low when compared to the 13 percent YoY growth observed in Q4FY23. Although the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to demonstrate robust top-line growth of over 30 percent year on year.

Excluding the BFSI and commodities sectors, the coverage universe is projected to experience a significant improvement in EBITDA margins. Estimates suggest an increase of 220 basis points (bp) and 180 bp respectively. Consequently, despite the slowdown in top-line growth, the EBITDA growth for the coverage universe (excluding banks and commodities) is likely to accelerate to 24 percent compared to 17 percent a quarter ago.

On a year-on-year basis, sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, internet, and consumer services are anticipated to experience the highest margin expansion, the report added.

Nuvama Research has forecasted an average EBITDA increase of 62 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ for their coverage of the Oil and Gas sector. This growth is primarily driven by the strong performance of OMCs, although partially offset by ONGC and GAIL.

The OMCs are expected to experience a significant YoY turnaround in aggregate EBITDA due to robust retail margins, particularly in the case of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) with an increase of Rs 10 per litre compared to the previous year's fall of Rs 15 per litre. However, this positive impact is offset by weak gross refining margins (GRMs) which have declined by 80 percent YoY.

"Singapore GRMs have plunged 80 percent YoY and 50 percent QoQ to $4/bbl in Q1FY24 led by weak product cracks amid recession fears. Diesel (HSD) product cracks have plunged 67 percent YoY/47 percent QoQ to $14/bbl in Q1. We build GRMs of $10/7/6 per bbl for BPCL/IOCL/HPCL ($28/32/17 YoY). We expect refinery utilisation to remain well above nameplate capacity. Meanwhile, retail margins have turned significantly positive during Q1 as crude prices are down 30 percent YoY," the Nuvama report said.

