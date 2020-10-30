Nutech Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in September 2020 down 36.04% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020 down 37095.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020 down 180.39% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2019.

Nutech Global shares closed at 12.87 on October 15, 2020 (BSE)