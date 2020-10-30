Nutech Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nutech Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in September 2020 down 36.04% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020 down 37095.24% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020 down 180.39% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2019.
Nutech Global shares closed at 12.87 on October 15, 2020 (BSE)
|Nutech Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.11
|0.34
|7.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.11
|0.34
|7.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.39
|0.23
|1.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.36
|0.08
|2.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.84
|-0.19
|2.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.15
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.23
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.24
|0.37
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.23
|0.38
|Interest
|0.29
|0.24
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-0.48
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|-0.48
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|-0.48
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|-0.48
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-1.49
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-1.49
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-1.49
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-1.49
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am