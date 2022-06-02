Nutech Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, down 64.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in March 2022 down 64.99% from Rs. 11.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 22.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Nutech Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

Nutech Global shares closed at 9.30 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)