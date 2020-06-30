Nutech Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, up 21.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in March 2020 up 21.12% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 291.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 31.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

Nutech Global shares closed at 12.91 on June 11, 2020 (BSE)