Nutech Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, up 21.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nutech Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in March 2020 up 21.12% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 291.39% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 31.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.
Nutech Global shares closed at 12.91 on June 11, 2020 (BSE)
|Nutech Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.80
|11.76
|6.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.80
|11.76
|6.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.86
|1.98
|1.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.90
|8.28
|2.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.83
|-0.58
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.33
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.59
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|0.95
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.41
|0.37
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.41
|0.37
|Interest
|0.40
|0.37
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.05
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|0.05
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.03
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.03
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.11
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.11
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.11
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.11
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am