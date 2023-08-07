Nutech Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.44 crore in June 2023 up 23.17% from Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 20.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 9.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022.

Nutech Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Nutech Global shares closed at 40.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 328.57% returns over the last 6 months and 345.54% over the last 12 months.