Nutech Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, up 58.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in June 2022 up 58.26% from Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 110.06% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Nutech Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

Nutech Global shares closed at 9.22 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.32% returns over the last 6 months