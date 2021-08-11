Nutech Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 1466.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in June 2021 up 1466.07% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 66.86% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 226.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Nutech Global shares closed at 17.05 on August 06, 2021 (BSE)