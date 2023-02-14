Nutech Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore, up 113.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore in December 2022 up 113.2% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 67.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.