Nutech Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore, up 113.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore in December 2022 up 113.2% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 67.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Nutech Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Nutech Global shares closed at 14.21 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.15% returns over the last 6 months and 53.62% over the last 12 months.