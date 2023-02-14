English
    Nutech Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore, up 113.2% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nutech Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.26 crore in December 2022 up 113.2% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 67.72% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Nutech Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

    Nutech Global shares closed at 14.21 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 63.15% returns over the last 6 months and 53.62% over the last 12 months.

    Nutech Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.269.364.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.269.364.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.811.111.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.866.581.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60-0.440.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.410.41
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.181.310.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.300.19
    Other Income----0.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.300.34
    Interest0.270.220.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.070.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.070.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.070.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.070.06
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.230.20
    Diluted EPS0.060.230.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.230.20
    Diluted EPS0.060.230.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am