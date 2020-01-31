Nutech Global Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.76 crore, up 47.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.76 crore in December 2019 up 47.18% from Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 up 1103.45% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018.

Nutech Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2018.

Nutech Global shares closed at 11.20 on January 09, 2020 (BSE)