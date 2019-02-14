Nutech Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.99 crore in December 2018 up 12.3% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 84.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018 down 3.57% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.

Nutech Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Nutech Global shares closed at 10.00 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)