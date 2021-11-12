Nureca Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.91 crore, down 48.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.91 crore in September 2021 down 48.97% from Rs. 91.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2021 down 79.52% from Rs. 26.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2021 down 77.8% from Rs. 36.90 crore in September 2020.

Nureca EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 38.26 in September 2020.

Nureca shares closed at 1,633.10 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)