Nureca Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.82 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.82 crore in March 2021 down 3.46% from Rs. 32.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2021 up 50.97% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021 up 44.3% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2020.

Nureca EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2020.

Nureca shares closed at 1,546.25 on June 16, 2021 (NSE)