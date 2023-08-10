Nureca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore in June 2023 down 18.53% from Rs. 26.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 80.81% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 93.06% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2022.

Nureca shares closed at 341.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -66.92% over the last 12 months.