English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nureca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore, down 18.53% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore in June 2023 down 18.53% from Rs. 26.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 80.81% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 93.06% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2022.

    Nureca shares closed at 341.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -66.92% over the last 12 months.

    Nureca
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2321.2226.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2321.2226.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.439.8812.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.475.244.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.642.634.19
    Depreciation0.560.540.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.627.289.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.54-4.35-6.08
    Other Income2.692.151.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-2.20-4.91
    Interest0.110.100.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.96-2.30-5.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.96-2.30-5.04
    Tax-0.22-0.50-1.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.74-1.80-3.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.74-1.80-3.87
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.80-3.87
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.80-3.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.80-3.87
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.80-3.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Medical Equipment/Supplies/Accessories #Nureca #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!