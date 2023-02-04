 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nureca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore, down 42.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore in December 2022 down 42.1% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 90.06% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2021.

Nureca
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.84 36.79 48.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.84 36.79 48.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.28 13.23 39.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.27 14.36 -10.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.84 4.85 2.03
Depreciation 0.58 0.60 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.68 9.19 11.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.82 -5.44 4.79
Other Income 1.92 1.91 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -3.53 6.53
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -3.63 6.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -3.63 6.42
Tax -0.02 -0.84 1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 -2.78 4.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 -2.78 4.84
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -2.78 4.84
Diluted EPS 0.03 -2.78 4.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -2.78 4.84
Diluted EPS 0.03 -2.78 4.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited