Nureca Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore, down 42.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.84 crore in December 2022 down 42.1% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 90.06% from Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2021.

Nureca EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in December 2021.

Read More