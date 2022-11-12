Nureca Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 46.94 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 down 153.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 down 137.1% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.
Nureca shares closed at 753.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -58.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nureca
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.78
|25.53
|46.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.78
|25.53
|46.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.73
|12.89
|50.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.68
|4.20
|-22.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.00
|4.28
|2.29
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.61
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.27
|9.90
|10.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.53
|-6.34
|5.72
|Other Income
|1.89
|1.17
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-5.17
|7.83
|Interest
|0.10
|0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.74
|-5.30
|7.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.74
|-5.30
|7.71
|Tax
|-0.85
|-1.17
|2.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.89
|-4.13
|5.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.89
|-4.13
|5.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.89
|-4.13
|5.43
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|-4.13
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|-4.13
|5.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|-4.13
|5.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|-4.13
|5.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited