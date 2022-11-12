 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nureca Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 46.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 down 153.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 down 137.1% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

Nureca shares closed at 753.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -58.65% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.78 25.53 46.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.78 25.53 46.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.73 12.89 50.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.68 4.20 -22.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.00 4.28 2.29
Depreciation 0.62 0.61 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.27 9.90 10.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.53 -6.34 5.72
Other Income 1.89 1.17 2.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.64 -5.17 7.83
Interest 0.10 0.14 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.74 -5.30 7.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.74 -5.30 7.71
Tax -0.85 -1.17 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.89 -4.13 5.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.89 -4.13 5.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.89 -4.13 5.43
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.89 -4.13 5.43
Diluted EPS -2.89 -4.13 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.89 -4.13 5.43
Diluted EPS -2.89 -4.13 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
