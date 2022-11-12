Nureca Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 46.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 down 153.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 down 137.1% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

Nureca shares closed at 753.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -58.65% over the last 12 months.