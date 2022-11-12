English
    Nureca Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore in September 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 46.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2022 down 153.22% from Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 down 137.1% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

    Nureca shares closed at 753.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -58.65% over the last 12 months.

    Nureca
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.7825.5346.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.7825.5346.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7312.8950.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.684.20-22.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.004.282.29
    Depreciation0.620.610.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.279.9010.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.53-6.345.72
    Other Income1.891.172.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.64-5.177.83
    Interest0.100.140.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.74-5.307.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.74-5.307.71
    Tax-0.85-1.172.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.89-4.135.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.89-4.135.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.89-4.135.43
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.89-4.135.43
    Diluted EPS-2.89-4.135.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.89-4.135.43
    Diluted EPS-2.89-4.135.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:32 pm