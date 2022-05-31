 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nureca Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore in March 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 down 136.08% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 down 118.23% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.

Nureca shares closed at 1,032.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

Nureca
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.05 48.08 31.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.05 48.08 31.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.21 39.41 11.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.67 -10.16 4.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.08 2.03 2.04
Depreciation 0.59 0.42 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.83 11.67 8.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.33 4.70 4.30
Other Income 1.71 1.74 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.62 6.43 5.58
Interest 0.29 0.11 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.91 6.32 5.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.91 6.32 5.20
Tax -0.50 1.59 1.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.40 4.73 3.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.40 4.73 3.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.40 4.73 3.89
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.40 4.73 4.56
Diluted EPS -1.40 4.73 4.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.40 4.73 4.56
Diluted EPS -1.40 4.73 4.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Medical Equipment/Supplies/Accessories #Nureca #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:47 am
