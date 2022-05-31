Nureca Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore in March 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 down 136.08% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 down 118.23% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.

Nureca shares closed at 1,032.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)