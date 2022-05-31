Nureca Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore in March 2022 up 28.92% from Rs. 31.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 down 136.08% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022 down 118.23% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.
Nureca shares closed at 1,032.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)
|Nureca
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.05
|48.08
|31.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.05
|48.08
|31.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.21
|39.41
|11.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.67
|-10.16
|4.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.08
|2.03
|2.04
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.42
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.83
|11.67
|8.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|4.70
|4.30
|Other Income
|1.71
|1.74
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|6.43
|5.58
|Interest
|0.29
|0.11
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.91
|6.32
|5.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.91
|6.32
|5.20
|Tax
|-0.50
|1.59
|1.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.40
|4.73
|3.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.40
|4.73
|3.89
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.40
|4.73
|3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|4.73
|4.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|4.73
|4.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|4.73
|4.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|4.73
|4.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited