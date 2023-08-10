English
    Nureca Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore, down 16.83% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore in June 2023 down 16.83% from Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 82.88% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 94.96% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2022.

    Nureca shares closed at 341.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -66.92% over the last 12 months.

    Nureca
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2321.2325.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2321.2325.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.300.72--
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.678.0912.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.555.514.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.792.794.28
    Depreciation0.580.560.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.927.579.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.49-4.02-6.34
    Other Income2.672.151.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-1.87-5.17
    Interest0.120.100.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.93-1.97-5.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.93-1.97-5.30
    Tax-0.22-0.44-1.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.71-1.53-4.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.71-1.53-4.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.71-1.53-4.13
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-1.53-4.13
    Diluted EPS-0.71-1.53-4.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-1.53-4.13
    Diluted EPS-0.71-1.53-4.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

