Nureca Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore, down 16.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.23 crore in June 2023 down 16.83% from Rs. 25.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 82.88% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 94.96% from Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2022.

Nureca shares closed at 341.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -66.92% over the last 12 months.