Nureca Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 119.48 31.84 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 119.48 31.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 49.68 11.77 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.24 4.68 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 2.52 2.04 Depreciation 0.16 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 20.43 8.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.94 4.30 Other Income 2.14 1.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.08 5.58 Interest 0.22 0.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.86 5.20 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 48.86 5.20 Tax 12.66 1.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.20 3.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.20 3.89 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.20 3.89 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.20 4.56 Diluted EPS 36.20 4.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 36.20 4.56 Diluted EPS 36.20 4.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited