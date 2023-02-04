 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nureca Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 93.64% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 85.69% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

Nureca
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.79 36.78 48.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.79 36.78 48.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.41 13.73 39.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.30 13.68 -10.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.99 5.00 2.03
Depreciation 0.60 0.62 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.00 9.27 11.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.52 -5.53 4.70
Other Income 1.90 1.89 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -3.64 6.43
Interest 0.11 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 -3.74 6.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 -3.74 6.32
Tax -0.03 -0.85 1.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 -2.89 4.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 -2.89 4.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.30 -2.89 4.73
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -2.89 4.73
Diluted EPS 0.30 -2.89 4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -2.89 4.73
Diluted EPS 0.30 -2.89 4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited