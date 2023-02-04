Nureca Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 93.64% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 85.69% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.