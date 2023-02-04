English
    Nureca Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore, down 42.2% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nureca are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.79 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 48.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 93.64% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2022 down 85.69% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

    Nureca
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.7936.7848.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.7936.7848.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.4113.7339.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.3013.68-10.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.995.002.03
    Depreciation0.600.620.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.009.2711.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.52-5.534.70
    Other Income1.901.891.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.38-3.646.43
    Interest0.110.100.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.27-3.746.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.27-3.746.32
    Tax-0.03-0.851.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.30-2.894.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.30-2.894.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.30-2.894.73
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-2.894.73
    Diluted EPS0.30-2.894.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-2.894.73
    Diluted EPS0.30-2.894.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited