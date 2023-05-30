English
    Nupur Rec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore, down 39.33% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nupur Recyclers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore in March 2023 down 39.33% from Rs. 32.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 53.96% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 58.02% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022.

    Nupur Rec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2022.

    Nupur Rec shares closed at 119.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and 15.58% over the last 12 months.

    Nupur Recyclers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.7421.3532.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.7421.3532.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.298.926.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.5410.7822.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.18-0.47-0.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.250.19
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.740.690.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.721.173.74
    Other Income1.511.541.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.232.725.35
    Interest0.030.080.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.192.645.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.192.645.20
    Tax0.571.251.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.631.383.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.631.383.54
    Equity Share Capital45.7622.8822.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.301.55
    Diluted EPS0.360.301.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.301.55
    Diluted EPS0.360.301.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm