Nupur Rec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore, down 39.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.74 crore in March 2023 down 39.33% from Rs. 32.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 53.96% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 down 58.02% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022.

Nupur Rec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in March 2022.

Nupur Rec shares closed at 119.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and 15.58% over the last 12 months.