Nupur Rec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.54 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.54 crore in March 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 33.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022 up 1.66% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2022 up 2.1% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2021.

Nupur Rec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2021.

Nupur Rec shares closed at 227.40 on May 02, 2022 (NSE)