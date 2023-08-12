Nupur Rec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore, down 48.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.36 crore in June 2023 down 48.29% from Rs. 35.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2023 down 59.24% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 58.9% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2022.

Nupur Rec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

Nupur Rec shares closed at 100.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.80% over the last 12 months.