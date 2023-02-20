Nupur Rec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.35 crore, down 52.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.35 crore in December 2022 down 52.28% from Rs. 44.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 68.68% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 54.86% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2021.