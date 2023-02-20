Nupur Rec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.35 crore, down 52.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.35 crore in December 2022 down 52.28% from Rs. 44.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 68.68% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 54.86% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2021.

Nupur Rec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2021.

Nupur Rec shares closed at 114.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.86% over the last 12 months.