Nucleus Softwar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.78 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.78 crore in September 2022 up 15.53% from Rs. 101.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 13.46 crore in September 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 393.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.76% over the last 12 months.

Nucleus Software Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.78 118.38 101.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.78 118.38 101.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.96 83.12 79.48
Depreciation 4.60 4.73 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.99 18.70 18.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.23 11.83 1.34
Other Income 8.80 6.12 9.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.03 17.95 10.77
Interest 0.24 0.11 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.79 17.84 10.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.79 17.84 10.66
Tax 3.95 4.67 2.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.84 13.17 8.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.84 13.17 8.51
Equity Share Capital 26.77 26.77 29.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 4.92 2.93
Diluted EPS 4.42 4.92 2.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 4.92 2.93
Diluted EPS 4.42 4.92 2.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
