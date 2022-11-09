Nucleus Softwar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.78 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.78 crore in September 2022 up 15.53% from Rs. 101.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 13.46 crore in September 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 393.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.76% over the last 12 months.