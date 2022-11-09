English
    Nucleus Softwar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.78 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.78 crore in September 2022 up 15.53% from Rs. 101.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 13.46 crore in September 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.93 in September 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 393.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.76% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.78118.38101.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.78118.38101.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.9683.1279.48
    Depreciation4.604.732.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9918.7018.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2311.831.34
    Other Income8.806.129.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0317.9510.77
    Interest0.240.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7917.8410.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.7917.8410.66
    Tax3.954.672.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.8413.178.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.8413.178.51
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7729.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.424.922.93
    Diluted EPS4.424.922.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.424.922.93
    Diluted EPS4.424.922.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
