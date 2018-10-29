Nucleus Softwar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.66 crore, up 21.62% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 99.66 crore in September 2018 up 21.62% from Rs. 81.94 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.76 crore in September 2018 up 17.85% from Rs. 13.37 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.04 crore in September 2018 up 16.06% from Rs. 18.99 crore in September 2017.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.21 in September 2017.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 357.30 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.54% returns over the last 6 months and 5.23% over the last 12 months.